SARGINSON, Geoffrey Murray. (Sarg) Suddenly and peacefully at home on Thursday June 13, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband and mate of the late Margaret. Dearly loved and adored dad and father in law of Wayne, and Debbie and Garry. Loved and devoted Poppa to Nicholas, Nathan, and Danielle, Andrew, Scott, Josh, Amanda, and Kelsi, and Great Poppa to Taylor. Much loved by all his nieces, nephews, and the extended family, close neighbours, and his mates the "Woodies". Will be dearly missed by us all. Geoff will be resting at home until his Funeral Service. All visitors welcome. Now reunited with the love of his life. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Geoff's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 15, 2019