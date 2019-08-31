Home

HIGGS Geoffrey Nigel On behalf of Colleen and Vaughan please accept our acknowledgement and gratitude for all the cards, phone calls and sympathy in our recent tragic loss of a beloved son and brother. Special thanks to James Forrest for his guidance, Fraser Stewart for a wonderful service, AFFCO Cutting Room for Koha and help. Raz Dewson for the housework and friendship xxx, Kaierau RFC and Wanganui Lifesaving families. Karen Travis for being with me from start to finish of a hard journey, you have my everlasting love and gratitude good lady. xxx you all Womble
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
