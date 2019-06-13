Home

George Robert (Bob) GREY

George Robert (Bob) GREY Notice
GREY, George Robert (Bob). Passed away peacefully on 11 June 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary Ann. Loved father of David, Jenny, Peter, Julie, and Robyn. Adored granddad of his 14 grandchildren, and great-granddad of 4 great-grandchildren. A service for Bob will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 15 June 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Assistance Dogs New Zealand and may be left at the service. All communications to the Grey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242. Seddon Park Funeral Home NZIFH
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 13, 2019
