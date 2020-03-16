Home

WISE, Glenis. Peacefully passed away Saturday 14 March 2020 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved Mother of Sean, Tania, Todd, Dallas, and Jamie. A proud grandmother of Sky, Jake, Emma, Ryan, Tegan, Anahera; and Isaac, Xaviar, and Ngapurata of Australia, and a very special sister of Colin. Friends are welcomed to join us to celebrate Glenis' life in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 18 March at 1pm, followed by a burial service in the Aramoho Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020
