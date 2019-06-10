PEPPER, Gordon L. Peacefully passed away at Hutt Hospital on 7th June 2019, aged 77. Beloved best friend, partner, soul mate and 'Fred' of Robyn for 53 years. Loved and respected 'Pa' of Andrew and Kerstin, Bart and Monika. 'Pop' to Callum, Zoe, Luke, Nina and Kaj. Brother to Carol, Janice, Gavin, Toni and Virginia. Rest well Gordon, your journey is over. You are again free, as free as the grass grows. Our sincerest gratitude and thanks to the staff at CCU, Hutt Hospital; and staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Heretaunga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 'Centre for Brain Research Support Fund' can be left at the service. All communication to the Pepper family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate and remember Gordon's life will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, Lane Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 1.00pm. Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary