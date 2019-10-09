Home

Graeme Edward ANDER

Graeme Edward ANDER Notice
ANDER, Graeme Edward. Passed suddenly at Waikato Hospital, as result of a heart aneurysm, on Sunday 6th October 2019, aged 69 years. Adored husband and best mate of Christine for over 40 years. Fabulous father to Kate, Chris and Joanne, and Anthony and Hailey. Dearly loved Grandad to Evie, Amelia, Ella, and Lucas. The family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to St John, the ED staff at TBH, Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, and the staff at Waikato Hospital for their special care and support for Graeme. A service for Graeme will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 11th October 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
