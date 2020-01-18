|
HARTLEY, Graham Leonard (GL). Peacefully on 3 January at Kowhainui with Judi, Jacqui, and Darryn holding his hands. Beloved and cherished husband of Judi. Treasured Father Bear and father-in-law of Jacqui and Chris McKenzie and Darryn and Megan Hartley. Loved Poppa of Zachary, Maddison, Alyssa, and Lucy. Treasured NZ Dad of our AFS daughter Chiharu (Tokyo). As Graham wished, a private farewell has been held. I would like to say a special thank you to all our long-time friends who have supported me through the past sad years. My thanks also to the wonderful staff at Kowhainui for the care and respect they have shown to Graham and the kindness and friendship they have shown to my family and me. Blessings to you all, Judi.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020