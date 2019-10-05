Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Walter Alan (Tommy) BATES

Add a Memory
Graham Walter Alan (Tommy) BATES Notice
BATES, Graham Walter Alan (Tommy). On October 3, 2019 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Elaine Bates and adored partner of Ngaire Coleman and family. Loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Kevin and Nicky, Kathryn, and Diane. A loved grandfather of his grandchildren, and great, great, great grandchildren. A friend to many, and always had a smile on his face. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Tommy's life in the Forrest Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday October 7, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.