|
|
BATES, Graham Walter Alan (Tommy). On October 3, 2019 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Elaine Bates and adored partner of Ngaire Coleman and family. Loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Kevin and Nicky, Kathryn, and Diane. A loved grandfather of his grandchildren, and great, great, great grandchildren. A friend to many, and always had a smile on his face. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Tommy's life in the Forrest Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday October 7, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019