|
|
|
LANCE Grahame Hubert (Spider) On Monday, 15th July 2019. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Dianne, loved and respected Dad of Tom and Sophie, and Sean and Emma. Loved "Spider" of Archie, Isla; and a soon to be granddad. Our sincere thanks to everyone for their kind wishes and support during the time of Grahame's illness and passing. Many thanks to all who sent cards, flowers, baking, and to those who attended Grahame's service in Waverley. Special thanks to Margaret Prince, and Craig Cleveland for your help and guidance at this time.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019