RATANA, Gregory Dean Andrew (Greg). Suddenly at Palmerston North on 15 Feburary 2020. Beloved husband and sweetheart of Jasmin. Loved father of Naumaikiteaom- arama, Tane and Aaria, Terawhiti, Waimarie, and Kahu and Ranee, Kopikirangiteahure- ioteawawhanganuii- temaruahiahi, and Tasman and Chick. Loved Koro of Cheylin, Precious, Ataliyah, Ruma, Ahurei, and Halo. Greg will be at Kaiwhaiki until Tuesday 18 February where the funeral will be held at 11am followed by burial at the family urupa Kakawai.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2020