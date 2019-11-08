Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Chad's Anglican Church
41/39 Great North Road
Wanganui
Griffith John (Griff) TEDD

TEDD, Griffith John (Griff) Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on November 5th 2019, in his 98th year. Much loved and loving husband of Nan for 41 years, and previously of the late Monica. Father and step-father to Linda and Nicky Tedd, Peter and Penny Gibson, David and Jenni Gibson. Grandpa to Jono and Philly Gibson. A Service to celebrate Griff's life will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 41/39 Great North Road, Wanganui on Saturday November 9th at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019
