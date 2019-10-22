|
|
THOMPSON, Gwen Mate (nee Joseph). We are saddened to say we lost our mum, Gwen, on Friday October 18, 2019. Wife of the late William (Bill) Te Wehenga Thompson. Beloved Mother of Michelle and Tim, James and Cory, Andre and Michelle, Kimihia and Mahi, Jason (Booch), and Willz and Taria. Loved by all her mokopuna and all her Joseph (Huru), Goff, and Thompson whanau. Gwen's Tangi will be held at the Kaiwhaiki Marae on Wednesday October 23, at 11.00 a.m. To be followed by interment at the Nukumaru Urupa. "Moe ma ra te kuia ki roto inga ringaringa o te atua."
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019