Harold Roy (Roy) FLETCHER

Harold Roy (Roy) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Harold Roy (Roy). Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 peacefully at Chiswick Park Rest Home. Aged 68 years. Much loved Dad of Jason and Christine, and Hemi and Alison, loved Grandad of Sam, and Jade, and Rebekah; Jhanaya, Paige, Boston and Braxton, loved brother of Helen, Marion, and John and families. "Now at peace and will always be remembered". Messages to the Fletcher Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, P.O Box 527, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated and may be left in Chapel foyer. A Memorial Service for Roy will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
