Hastings Vaughan (Vaughan) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Hastings Vaughan (Vaughan). On March 20, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 83 years. Loving husband of Daisy for 61 years. Much loved dad and father in law of Carmel and John, Sheryl and Brian, Jenny and David, Stephen and Rachael, Mary and Bryce, and Marama and Rod. A loved grandad and great grandad. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings a private family service for Vaughan will be held and can be viewed on the Dempsey & Forrest Website www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz Click the icon Watch A Funeral On Line
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020
