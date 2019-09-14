Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Hazel Aileen WRIGHT

Hazel Aileen WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Hazel Aileen. Peacefully at home with family at her side, on 9th September 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Alec and Ngaire Smith. Wife of the late Malcolm. Loving mother and mother in law of Janet and Trevor Bacon, Todd and Christine Wright; grandmother of Kim, Brooke, Bradley, and Hayden. Loved sister and sister-in-law to June and the late Pat Bennett, the late Lexie, Robin and Les Benson, Kathy and Maurice Clark; and aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all who have cared for Hazel over the years. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Monday, 16th September, at 11am. Followed by interment at Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
