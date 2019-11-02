|
TANNER, Heather Constance. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 28 October in Wanganui Hospital aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother of Miriam and Joe. Dearest nana for grandchildren Sarah, the late William, Oliver, George, Beatrix and Leo and great-grandchild Heidi. In keeping with her wishes a private family cremation was held in Wanganui on 31 October. A memorial service in Auckland will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to Miriam Borrie, 10 Ruru Ave., Otatara, RD 9 Invercargill.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019