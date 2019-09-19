|
|
HARDING, Heather Marie. On September 18, 2019 peacefully at home, aged 67 years. Dearly loved partner of Michael Meadows. Loving Mum of Sherina, Alarise, Marcel, Anton, Dominic, Nicholas, and Dayna and their partners. Loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Heather's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019