KEYES, Helen Dawn (nee Langford). On August 15th 2019, at Whanganui Hospital, aged 71 in the presence of her loving family. Adored wife of the late Malcolm, loving mother of Dona- Diane and Stewart (Lower Hutt), Nicola and Darren (Whanganui), Kristina and Dion (Feilding) and Helena and Egan (Whanganui). Devoted Nannie of Joshua, Tyler, Alexander, Sydney, Dane, Sarah, Gracen, Devon, Olivia, Tuhua, Marnee and Kahutia. Treasured daughter, sister, auntie and friend to many. Mum's service will be held at St Stephen's Maunder Street, Marton at 11.00 am Monday 19th August. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kowhainui and Whanganui Hospital for the fabulous care of Mum. Your laughter will be greatly missed and heaven won't know what's hit them! Forever with your Malcie, we love you.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019