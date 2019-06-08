|
MACNAB, Helen Joyce. On 3rd June 2019 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, aged 90 years. Loved Wife of the late Lindsay Horrocks and the late Donald Macnab. Much loved Mother and Mother- in-law of Robert and Karen, John and Louise and the late Alison, Philip and Denise, Carol and the late Mark, Fraser and Annemarie, Anne and Roger Falloon. Loved Grandmother of her 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In accordance with Helen's wishes a Private Family Funeral service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 8, 2019