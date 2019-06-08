Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen MACNAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Joyce MACNAB

Notice Condolences

Helen Joyce MACNAB Notice
MACNAB, Helen Joyce. On 3rd June 2019 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, aged 90 years. Loved Wife of the late Lindsay Horrocks and the late Donald Macnab. Much loved Mother and Mother- in-law of Robert and Karen, John and Louise and the late Alison, Philip and Denise, Carol and the late Mark, Fraser and Annemarie, Anne and Roger Falloon. Loved Grandmother of her 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In accordance with Helen's wishes a Private Family Funeral service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.