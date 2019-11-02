|
HOW, Helen June. Peacefully at Te Mahana Rest Home, Patea on Thursday October 31, 2019 aged 76 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken for 57 years. Loved and respected 'Mother Bird' and mother-in-law of Vicki and the late Nev, Deborah and Scott, Joanne and Mark, and Lou and Duane. Special friend to Noel. Treasured nana to her nine grandchildren. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Egmont Street, Patea on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to be followed by interment at the Patea Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019