More Obituaries for Henry CHING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Arthur CHING

Henry Arthur CHING Notice
CHING, Henry Arthur. Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on Thursday, 26th September 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Loved Dad of (the late) Bronwyn, Sandy and Lance, and Richard and Lisa. Cherished Grandad of Tom, and Olivia; and Allyssa, and Greer. Loved Big Grandad of Skyla- Jade, Nicco, and Jack. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset Village, and Hospice Whanganui for their love and care of Henry. A service to celebrate Henry's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, Monday, 30 September 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
Remember
