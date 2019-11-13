|
TAYLOR, Henry Bruce (Bruce). Suddenly at home on November 11, 2019 aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Johnette and previously Pam. Loved father and father in law of Craig and Christine, Debbie and the late Brennan, and Rochelle and Jason. Loved step father to Kevin, Bernadette, Chris (deceased) and Deborah. A loved grandad and great granddad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by his adored cats Fluffy and Blacat. Visits to the family at 35 Fitzherbert Avenue are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Bruce's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bruce's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019