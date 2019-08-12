Home

Iain Craig O'BRIEN

Iain Craig O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN, Iain Craig. Peacefully passed away on 9 August 2019. Much loved husband of Nettie. Proud Dad of Robbie and Bridget. Privileged Grandad of Evie. Loved son of Marion and the late Jack. Brother of Lance, Vivienne and the late Yvonne. Iain's family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Whanganui and New Vista for their recent care of Iain. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Iain's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019
