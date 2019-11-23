Home

Dempsey & Forrest
Ian James FOWLER

FOWLER, Ian James. Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital after a brave battle, aged 47 years. Loved partner of Julie. Loved son of Christine and the late Dennis. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Steve and Cheryl, Andrew, and Mark. Dearly loved uncle of Emma and Ashley. Loved grandson of Kathleen and the late Don McLachlan, and the late Archie and the late Joyce Fowler. Will be missed by all the family. Our sincere thanks to the staff at the Whanganui Hospital Critical Care Unit for their exceptional care of Ian. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ian's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Tuesday November 26 at 1.00 p.m. to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
