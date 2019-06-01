Home

CAMERON, Ian Lewis. Peacefully in Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. On May 27th 2019. Loved husband of the late Jacquelene for over 50 years. Much loved father and father-in- law of Brenda and Shayne Comins of Te Awamutu and Sheryl and Peter Cameron- Caldwell of Wellington. Loved Grandad to Georgia. Loved and respected brother and brother- in-law of the extended Cameron and Wilson families. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A private service has been held in Masterton to celebrate Ian's life, followed by cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 1, 2019
