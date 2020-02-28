Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Innes CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Innes CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Innes CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Innes. Of Himatangi Beach. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Wednesday February 26, 2020, aged 59 years. Adored partner and soul mate of Lyn, much loved father to Wesley, and Kelly, loved brother, uncle, treasured Poppa to his grandchildren and BF of Milly and Sandi. Please join us to celebrate the start of Innes' new Tiki tour/ adventure held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, P O Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Innes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -