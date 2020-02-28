|
CAMPBELL, Innes. Of Himatangi Beach. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Wednesday February 26, 2020, aged 59 years. Adored partner and soul mate of Lyn, much loved father to Wesley, and Kelly, loved brother, uncle, treasured Poppa to his grandchildren and BF of Milly and Sandi. Please join us to celebrate the start of Innes' new Tiki tour/ adventure held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, P O Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020