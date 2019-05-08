|
|
AKI, Ioane (Johnny). Peacefully at home on Tuesday 7th May 2019 aged 53 years. Dearly loved partner of Kelly and much loved Dad of Renee, Alg (Deceased), Asia, Azaria and Willie, Mystery, Ioane, Thyra, Mouse, and Gus. Treasured Koro of all his Moko's. Dearly loved son of Pelenato and Vaosa. Loved brother of Pio, Lucia, Kamila, Pelenato (Polli), Eulalia (Lia), Peter, Angela, and Marie. Friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Johnny's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, on Saturday 11th May at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from May 8 to May 9, 2019