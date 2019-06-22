Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene GILLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Margaret (Rene) GILLARD

Notice Condolences

Irene Margaret (Rene) GILLARD Notice
GILLARD, Irene Margaret (Rene). Left us peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, New Plymouth on Thursday 20 June 2019 aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. She was the dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Graeme Weston (New Plymouth) and Sandra (deceased); treasured Nana of Carina Brasell (New Plymouth) and Dwight Weston (Hong Kong); revered Nana-in-law of Tim and Monique and adored Nana of Finn and Lochie Brasell (New Plymouth) and Great-Nana of Luke Weston (Hong Kong). Rest in peace lovely lady, you will be sorely missed. All messages to the Gillard family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to I.H.C would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Please join us in celebrating her life in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 25 June at 2:00pm. Private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.