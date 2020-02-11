Home

Jackie HALL

Jackie HALL Notice
HALL, Jackie. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday February 9, 2020, aged 47 years. Beloved wife of Gavin. Loving Mum of Beth, and Kyle. Sadly missed by her grand fur baby Finn, and Boo. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the Chapel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jackie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday February 14, 2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by a private burial.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
