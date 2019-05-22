|
|
CAMERON, Jacquelene Margeret (Jackie) (nee Wilson). Peacefully in Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. On May 18th 2019. Loved wife of Ian Lewis for over 50 years. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Brenda and Shayne Comins of Te Awamutu and Sheryl and Peter Cameron- Caldwell of Wellington. Loved nana to Georgia. Loved and respected sister and sister-in- law of the extended Cameron and Wilson families. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, PO Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated. A service will be held to celebrate Jackie's life at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 24 May 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 22, 2019