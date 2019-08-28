Home

James Edward (Jim) BAIRD

James Edward (Jim) BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, James (Jim) Edward. Born 02/04/1939, peacefully passed away in his sleep on 20/08/2019, with dog, Ted, by his side. Borneo, Malaya and Vietnam Veteran, Vintage car lover, and beloved father. Survived by Patricia, Candy, Charlene, Jane and Ted. In accordance with Jim's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Jim will be held out the front of Star Garage, Patea, 107 Egmont Street, on Thursday August 29th 2019 at 10:30 am (weather permitting). Followed by proceedings at the Patea Bowling Club, 7 Meredith Street, Patea. If wet the service will be held in the Patea Bowling Club. An Auckland Memorial Service for Jim will also be held at Papakura R.S.A., 40 Elliot Street, Papakura, on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
