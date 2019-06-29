MONK, James Gifford (Jim/Jimmy). On Wednesday, 26 June 2019, peacefully departed this world surrounded by loved ones at the Hutt Hospital at the age of 87. Dearly loved husband of Tufaina Monk; father of Eva, Jessica and Gifford; grandfather of Maddox and Bodhi; brother-in-law of Mose, Asenati, Iakopo, Yosefa and Emele; cousin of Graham, Frank and Heather, and so many others in the extended family who meant so much to him. Our sincerest gratitude to the Woburn Home staff members who cared wholeheartedly for Jim over the past few years. Your support has made a world of difference to not only him, but to the whole family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Woburn Home Social Club would be greatly appreciated. Please contact reception on (04) 569-6400 for more information. Messages to the Monk family may be left in Jim's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to P O Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 Please feel free to join us in celebration of Jim's life at St Stephen's Wainuiomata Union Church, 108 Main Road, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt on Saturday 6 July 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 29, 2019