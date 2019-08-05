|
WILSON, Jasmine Tamara. In Wellington Hospital surrounded by family, on Friday, 2nd August 2019 aged 30 years. Beloved Mum of Lukas, and Logan. Precious daughter of Brenda Reuben and Robert O'Shea; and Chris Wilson and Colleen Clotworthy. "Biggest" sister of Jorgia, Madison, Zara, Kate, Ambreia, and Summer. A dearly loved moko, niece, and cousin; and a special aunt. Jasmine is at home with family, 59 Putiki Drive, Whanganui. Her funeral service will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Anaua Street Putiki, Whanganui, on Tuesday 6th August at 2pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2019