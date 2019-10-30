|
DOBBIN Jean (Seconi) 29.10.2002 "Mother", Today is your anniversary 17 years have passed Today ,2002, on earth was your last Your life motto it seemed "Everyone else always before yourself" Today we remember you ! With an ever growing painful knot in our heart This was your favourite time of the year It now is my least I will bring you flowers Laced up in love Sprinkled with teardrops Play you Elvis For you ,my beautiful Mother In Heaven above. I MISS YOU MUM,MORE THAN YOU KNOW Gone from our sight But never our memories Gone from our touch But never our hearts With love your Dobbin & Karen Jean Matthew's families
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019