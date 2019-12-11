|
|
WILLIAMSON, Jean Elizabeth (formerly Whitaker). Peacefully at Springvale Manor on Tuesday December 10, 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved Wife of the late Len Whitaker and the late Dick Williamson. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Roy and Allison and the late Andrea, Dennis and Corinne, Barry, Trevor and Trudy, and Murray and Bonnie. Special friend to Sharon and Dale. Adoring Grandmother and Nana to all her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. The Family wish to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Springvale Manor for their love, support and exceptional care of their Mum. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jean's life in the Forrest lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday December 14 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019