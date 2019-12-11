Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Forrest lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Whanganui
Jean Elizabeth (formerly Whitaker) WILLIAMSON

Jean Elizabeth (formerly Whitaker) WILLIAMSON
WILLIAMSON, Jean Elizabeth (formerly Whitaker). Peacefully at Springvale Manor on Tuesday December 10, 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved Wife of the late Len Whitaker and the late Dick Williamson. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Roy and Allison and the late Andrea, Dennis and Corinne, Barry, Trevor and Trudy, and Murray and Bonnie. Special friend to Sharon and Dale. Adoring Grandmother and Nana to all her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. The Family wish to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Springvale Manor for their love, support and exceptional care of their Mum. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jean's life in the Forrest lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday December 14 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
