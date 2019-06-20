|
|
HERDMAN, Jean Margaret (nee Toy). Passed away peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Wednesday 19 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother in law of Gavin and Louise, Carol and Peter, and Diane and Phil. A loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui, on Tuesday 25 June 2019, at 10:30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2019