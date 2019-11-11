|
EAGLES, Jean Pattinson. Peacefully at her home in Taihape surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of John, and loved mother and mother in law of Joanne and Bob, and Peter and Reona. Loved Nan of Candice, Simon, Louisa, Jessica, Dave, Patrick, Megan, Cullam, Paton, Kendall, Soloman, Lee-Anne, Stone, and family. "She will be sadly missed by us all" Friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street Taihape on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019