Jean SMITH Notice
SMITH, Jean. Formerly of Ohakune. Peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, Wanganui on 16th March 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Tricia and Mike (Deceased), and David and Dianne. Proud Gramma of 5 and Great Gramma of 11. Thanks to the Team at Kowhainui for their care of our Mum over the last 4 years. In accordance with Jean's wishes a Private Burial Service has taken place and she has been laid to rest with Ray.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
