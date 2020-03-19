|
SMITH, Jean. Formerly of Ohakune. Peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, Wanganui on 16th March 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Tricia and Mike (Deceased), and David and Dianne. Proud Gramma of 5 and Great Gramma of 11. Thanks to the Team at Kowhainui for their care of our Mum over the last 4 years. In accordance with Jean's wishes a Private Burial Service has taken place and she has been laid to rest with Ray.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020