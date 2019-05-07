ATCHISON, Jennifer Ann (Jenny). Mum passed away on Friday evening, 3rd May 2019, suddenly in her own home, aged 80 years. So it is time for you to have a long awaited drink with your dearly loved husband Bruce. Mum was a wonderful mother and mother-in-law to Mark, Jane and Richard, and Deanne and Dougal. She was an adored Grandma to Raymond, Mitchell, Quinn, Henry, Lucy, and Matt. Grandma Jenny to Duncan, Christine, Hayden, Megan, Shaun, and Olivia. Cherished Ma to Leanne, Scott, Tiara, Suelee, Suechen, and April. Treasured Aunty and friend to many. Well Mum that tired, weary body is finally at peace. We will miss you beyond words. All messages C/- The Atchison family, Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jenny's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11.00am. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from May 7 to May 9, 2019