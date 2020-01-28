|
BELL, Jenny (nee Ward). Passed away on Saturday 25th January 2020. Adored wife and best friend of Don. Together since their teens. Married over 63 years. Mother of Jacqui, Michael and Vicky, Denise and Steve, and Louise. Nan Jen of Nathan and Ruth, Angela and Allan, Shane, Ethan and Sarah, James, Elliot, Nicole, and the late Jade. Great Grandmother of Isobella, Eli, Willow, Declynne, and Jensen. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff involved in her care. A private goodbye has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020