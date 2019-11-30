|
WILSON, (nee Murdoch), Jillian Ann (Jill). Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home, Feilding on Wednesday 27 November, 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Don. Loved Mother and mother in law of Bryan and Christina, and Karen (Hawkes) and Andrew. Dearly loved Nan to Sam, James, Sarah, Scott and Brad. A special friend and 2nd mum to Murdoch McKenzie. All messages to the Wilson family, C/O 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding. A service for Jill will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding on Monday 2 December 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Many thanks to the staff who cared for mum.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019