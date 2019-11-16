Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan GARVITCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Margaret GARVITCH

Add a Memory
Joan Margaret GARVITCH Notice
GARVITCH, Joan Margaret. Born in Wollongong, Australia. Passed away peacefully on 13th November, 2019 in Whanganui aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Zel. Dearly loved mother of Cheryl, Susan, John and Janet. Treasured grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eight. Joan faced many challenges over her long life, with strength and dignity. She remains a wonderful role model for us all and will be lovingly remembered by her family in NZ and Australia. Special thanks to the kind staff at Jane Winstone retirement village for their excellent care. At Joan's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -