GARVITCH, Joan Margaret. Born in Wollongong, Australia. Passed away peacefully on 13th November, 2019 in Whanganui aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Zel. Dearly loved mother of Cheryl, Susan, John and Janet. Treasured grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eight. Joan faced many challenges over her long life, with strength and dignity. She remains a wonderful role model for us all and will be lovingly remembered by her family in NZ and Australia. Special thanks to the kind staff at Jane Winstone retirement village for their excellent care. At Joan's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019