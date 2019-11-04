|
GOWER, Joan Sylvia. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved Mum of Richard and Clare, Fiona and Terry. Adored Granny of Rohan, Emily, Euan, and Anthony. All messages to the Gower family, C/O 18 Morris Street Marton. A special thanks to the caring staff of Edale Rest Home and Ranfurly Manor. In lieu of flowers a donation made to Starship Hospital, Private Bag 92024, Auckland 1142, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in Cobham Chapel Marton, 18 Morris Street Marton, on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019