Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Joanne Elizabeth (Jo) PARKINSON

Joanne Elizabeth (Jo) PARKINSON Notice
PARKINSON, Joanne Elizabeth (Jo). Peacefully at her home in Raetihi surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Bruce for 35 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Hamish and Katie, and Jared. Nannie of Ainsley (her shining light). Beloved daughter of the late Rex, and Rita Elwin, loved sister and sister in law of Denise and Trevor, and Pete and Ali. A much loved aunty. A celebration of Jo's life will be held in The Centre, Seddon St, Raetihi on Friday 5th July 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from July 3 to July 4, 2019
