Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Thomas Anglican Church
368 Kohimararama Rd
Kohimarama
Jocelyn Berris FULLERTON-SMITH

Jocelyn Berris FULLERTON-SMITH Notice
FULLERTON-SMITH, Jocelyn Berris. Died peacefully at Grace Joel on 13 January 2020 with her family, aged 90 years. Dearly beloved wife of Ned (deceased). Loved mother of Richard, Alexandra, Piers (deceased) and Katy (deceased). Adoring grandmother of William, Thomas and James, and great grandmother of Isabelle. Loving mother-in-law of John and grandmother-in-law of Laura and Claire. A service for Jocelyn will be held at 10am on Friday 17 January at St Thomas Anglican Church, 368 Kohimararama Rd, Kohimarama. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy. org.nz would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
