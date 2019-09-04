|
ZEILSTRA, Johanna Judith (Anne), (nee Zittersteijn). On September 2, 2019, peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sietse and much loved and cherished mother of Pierre and Sietse Jnr. Loved sister and sister-in- law of the late Johan and Bep Zittersteijn, Albert (deceased) and Catherina Zittersteijn, the late Wilhelmus and Reiny Zitttersteijn and the late Jan and Catherina van Hulzen. Youngest daughter of the late Jantje and Johan Zittersteijn. Greatly loved by all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks is extended to all the staff at Geneva Healthcare and the Whanganui Hospital for their love and care of our Mum. Johanna will be resting at 18 Seafield Road until Friday September 6, 2019. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private family farewell will be held on Friday followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019