|
|
|
HAGENAARS Johannes (John) Rina and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support by way of flowers, cards and phone calls at the loss of a much loved husband, father and Opa. Thankyou to all those who attended the Rosary and Service celebrating John's life. We would also like to acknowledge, Dempsey and Forrest, St John's Hill Healthcare and Broadview home for love and care of John in his last years and final moments of his life. Love to all from the Hagenaars family.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 29, 2019