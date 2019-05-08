|
HAGENAARS, Johannes Wilhelmus (John). Peacefully at Broadview Hospital on Monday 6th May 2019 aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Rina for over 57 years and much loved father and father-in-law of Lorenzo and Vicki, Jacqui and Steven (Auckland), and Ramon and Josephine (Wellington). Treasured Opa of Caitlin, Calum; Nicholas, Mitchell, Mary; Christopher, Abby, Marieke, Joseph, and the late Catharina. Great Opa of Ryan and Carter. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the Church Foyer. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Anne's Catholic Church, Raine St on Thursday 9th May at 11.00am to be followed by private cremation. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for John in the Church on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 8, 2019