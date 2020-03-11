Home

John Bedford MARSH

John Bedford MARSH Notice
MARSH, John Bedford. On Friday March 6th 2020, peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pixie for 64 years. Father and father-in- law of Rosamond and John Morrison, Janet and Bill Parkes, Philson and Kathryn Marsh. Grandad of 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service for John will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding, on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
